Blue Star Mothers collect care package donations for troops overseas

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mothers of local military service members are making care packages for troops overseas and they need help from the public. The Rio Grande Valley Blue Star Mothers of Albuquerque held a drive-thru event Saturday to collect donations.

The group will start putting together the care packages on June 26. “It really does take a community or a village to get these boxes sent out to our service members,” said Stacey Trappman from the Blue Star Mothers.

The group needs individual size portions of Pop-Tarts, microwave popcorn, and Slim Jims. People can also donate money for the goods through their website.