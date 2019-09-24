Blue Mass honors New Mexico’s fallen first responders

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city is honoring fallen heroes with a special ceremony.

Tuesday, Bernalillo County officials and New Mexico residents came out to the annual Blue Mass for a time of prayer and Thanksgiving. The ceremony was held at Saint Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church for all first responders, as well as for friends and family.

There was also a reception afterward, where attendees were able to talk to other first responders. Officials called it a time of healing.

“It’s just a time for healing for all of us, and it’s also a time for the public to come out and get to talk to those individuals they would not normally get to talk to,” Bernalillo County Fire Department Chaplin Bill Henson said.

This was the 12th year officials held the ceremony.