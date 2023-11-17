ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new center is coming to the South Valley. Construction for the project is scheduled for January 2024.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico (BCBSNM) has announced plans for their “Blue Door Neighborhood Center,” which will be at 3925 Las Estancias Way.

“We believe that health care is local,” said BCBSNM President Janice Torrez. “It’s important for us to be in the neighborhoods where resources are needed. We’ve been serving people across New Mexico for more than 80 years, and we’re committed to improving the overall health of our communities.”

For free, members will have access to classes, social services, and resources for maternal health, diabetes, heart disease, and behavioral health.

“Thrilled to see BCBSNM make a significant investment into the South Valley community,” said Maestas Development Group CEO Steve Maestas, “This will have a measurable impact toward improving the lives of those that live in the area.”

A hiring fair will take place to fill positions after the center opens.

If you want to provide input on this project, email BlueDoor@bcbsnm.com.