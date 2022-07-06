ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico explained why immunization plays an important role in keeping children, families, and the community safe and healthy. “Vaccination help keeps the population’s immune rates high to prevent the spread of the population,” said Muskan Behl, Medical Director at BlueCross Blue Shield of New Mexico.

Behl explained that it’s important for people to understand that when they get vaccinated they will not get infected. The vaccine teaches our bodies that there is a potential virus out there.

Behl says that one important thing about the technology that went into the COVID-19 is that it started developing back in the late 80s for both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. However, not a big enough virus had come around until COVID-19 that allowed them to actually use both vaccines.

