ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – February is Heart Month, and making the right choices can go a long way to lowering your risk of having heart disease. Since 1940, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico has been committed to promoting the health and wellness of its members and communities through accessible, cost-effective, quality health care.

Dr. Muskaan Behl from BCBSNM says there are things you can and can’t control when it comes to heart disease. “Some of the things you can control are diabetes, high blood pressure, being overweight, smoking, and managing your stress better,” Dr. Behl says.

When it comes to having a history of heart disease in your family, Dr. Behl says there’s possibly a way you can change that. “Do you have an issue with heart disease e in your family because your family grew up with certain habits that led to heart disease and you, just by virtue of being in that family, picked up on those habits,” says Dr. Behl.