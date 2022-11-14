ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The holidays are here, and for many people, that can mean added pressure on their minds and body. Medical Director Dr. Muskaan Behl, from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico, talked about holiday stress, what causes it, and how it can impact your overall health.
Buying gifts, financially difficult times, and missing loved ones can all cause holiday stress. That can also lead to fatigue and can affect your body’s ability to fight infections. Stress can also cause people to lose sleep or overeat.
The following below are things people can do to reduce stress:
- Learn to say no to some demands
- Make time for yourself
- Set realistic goals during the holidays
- Take control of your holidays
- Set a budget and stick to it
- Don’t abandon your year-round health habits
- Get regular exercise and eat right
- Take a breather for yourself, like take a walk, read a book and watch a movie
The American Health Association offers some resources to help people manage holiday stress.