ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The holidays are here, and for many people, that can mean added pressure on their minds and body. Medical Director Dr. Muskaan Behl, from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico, talked about holiday stress, what causes it, and how it can impact your overall health.

Buying gifts, financially difficult times, and missing loved ones can all cause holiday stress. That can also lead to fatigue and can affect your body’s ability to fight infections. Stress can also cause people to lose sleep or overeat.

The following below are things people can do to reduce stress:

Learn to say no to some demands

Make time for yourself

Set realistic goals during the holidays

Take control of your holidays

Set a budget and stick to it

Don’t abandon your year-round health habits

Get regular exercise and eat right

Take a breather for yourself, like take a walk, read a book and watch a movie

The American Health Association offers some resources to help people manage holiday stress.