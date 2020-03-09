Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico provides helpful tips during Sleep Awareness Week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – It’s common knowledge that getting adequate sleep is important, however, many of us don’t know the recommended amount of healthy sleep each night. Registered Nurse Jeanine Patterson with Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico visits the set to discuss the importance of sleep and offer helpful sleeping tips.

Sleep awareness is so important as 60% of Americans suffer from poor sleep. This results in irritability, anxiety, slow reaction time, poor productivity at work and at home, poor communication, poor parenting skills, and other harmful behaviors.

The correlation between stress and disease is a scientific fact as stress is the number one factor that affects your sleep. Managing stress should be a top priority as stress cannot be avoided.

Insomnia is linked to several diseases from coronary artery disease to cancer. Coronary artery disease is the number one killer of men and women while cancer is the number two killer of men and women.

Poor sleep has been linked to obesity so if you’re trying to maintain a healthy weight and having challenges, assess your sleep habits and see just how many you are getting each night.

While sleep requirements vary for each person, most healthy adults need between seven to night hours of sleep each night in order to function at their best. Children and teenagers need even more.

If you get less than six hours of sleep per night the likelihood of illness and disease triples. It is critical to get a good night’s sleep as sleep allows for the restoration of all metabolic activities in every cell within the body.

While sleeping, the body’s cells are in the process of repairing any damage that has occurred and puts our bodies back into a state of homeostasis.

For additional information and resources on sleep, visit the National Sleep Foundation’s website.

