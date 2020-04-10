Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico offers special enrollment period

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As New Mexico and the rest of the country works to stop the spread of COVID-19, many companies are stepping up to help people out. Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico is offering a special enrollment period for its group customers through April.

David Romero spoke with Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico Vice President of Sales, Randy Schaffer about the open enrollment and what it might mean for customers.

Employees of Blue Cross Blue Shield’s group customers who may have previously opted out of their employer coverage during regular enrollment now have the the opportunity to access coverage. The special enrollment period starts on April 1 and will end on April 30, 2020.

Eligible employees will be able to enroll or currently enrolled employees can add an eligible spouse or dependent to their existing coverage.

Additionally, Blue Cross Blue Shield has launched its own COVID-19 website page for members to access information and resources on the virus. They are also waiving pre-authorization and are lifting members’ copays or deductibles for testing to diagnose COVID-19 when medically necessary and consistent with CDC guidelines and treatment related to COVID-19 for insured members.

BCBSNM is lifting restrictions on early prescription fills and are lifting cost-sharing for medically necessary and behavioral health services delivered via telemedicine. They are also waiving prior authorization requirements for transfers to in-network, medically necessary alternative post-acute facilities until April 30, 2020.

For more information, visit the Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico website.