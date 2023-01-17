ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Year, New You, many people make New Year’s resolutions to get more exercise and lose weight. However, it can be hard to stay on track with your goals. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico’s medical director, Dr. Diana Weber provided some tips for staying consistent.

These are some tips:

When it comes to sticking to a fitness resolution, it’s all about motivation.

Getting started is the hardest part, but motivation builds quickly once you get your body moving.

Create a plan that includes a motivational booster to jumpstart your interest in working out.

Exercise at least 30 minutes a day, and it doesn’t need to be all at once. You can exercise in 10 minutes blocks throughout the day.

Do an exercise you like; you don’t have to run miles.

Start a walking program, and add in some resistance weights as well.

Exercise with a buddy

Drink fewer soda ads and other sweetened drinks.

Limit alcohol use

You can start with small changes to build a healthier eating style

Remember, most diets don’t work because you can’t stick to them, you need a healthy eating plan for the year.

You should track your progress in an app or notebook.

Enjoy every workout and bead of sweat, knowing that you’re becoming a healthier, stronger you each day.

You can find more information on myplate.gov and bcbsnm.com.