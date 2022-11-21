ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico provide the benefits that people can have when they quit smoking. Quitting isn’t easy, and it takes commitment and a plan to make it work. According to the American Cancer Society, nearly 34 million Americans smoke cigarettes. And one in five deaths is due to cigarette smoking.

This month the great American smoke out was on November 17th, which is a day millions of Americans who smoke can start their smoke-free journey. When people quit, their bodies can heal on their own. The body will start regaining everything that was lost from smoking. When people stop smoking, it reduces the risk of stroke and cancer and other illnesses. Nicotine is very addicting, but Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico want people to know that there are resources out there that can help. For more resources or information, visit bcbsnm.com.



