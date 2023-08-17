ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Blossoms and Bones is bringing back music to legendary artist Georgia O’Keeffe’s home and studio. Blossoms & Bones Ghost Ranch Music Festival is a two-day music adventure in the heart of the dramatic and ancient landscape of Abiquiú, New Mexico that inspired her most iconic works.

The festival features an exciting, progressive female-centric artist lineup in honor of O’Keeffe’s legacy as a leading female voice in American Art, but features male artists as well.

August, Friday 25 music starts at 5:00 p.m. and features Taos’ Natural Lite, folk duo Ocie Elliott, New Zealand rockers The Beths, Alt Rock Legends the Breeders and the headliner is Indie Pop darling Japanese Breakfast.

August, Saturday 24 starts at 4:30 p.m. with Native singer-songwriter Raye Zaragoza, world-infused folk with Rising Appalachia, Chillwave pioneer Toro Y Moi, Grammy award nominees for Best New Artist Yola, and headlining is Austin TX Indie Rockers Spoon. Both Friday and Saturday nights feature after-show DJ sets with New Mexico’s own DJ and art collective Team Everything.

Two-day and single-day passes are available with various add-ons such as camping, glamping and VIP deck, special meals, and more. There will be a special welcome night “campfire” concert on Thursday. Tickets are on sale now visit ghostranchmusicfest.com.