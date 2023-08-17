ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Blossoms and Bones is bringing back music to legendary artist Georgia O’Keeffe’s home and studio. Blossoms & Bones Ghost Ranch Music Festival is a two-day music adventure in the heart of the dramatic and ancient landscape of Abiquiú, New Mexico that inspired her most iconic works.
The festival features an exciting, progressive female-centric artist lineup in honor of O’Keeffe’s legacy as a leading female voice in American Art, but features male artists as well.
- August, Friday 25 music starts at 5:00 p.m. and features Taos’ Natural Lite, folk duo Ocie Elliott, New Zealand rockers The Beths, Alt Rock Legends the Breeders and the headliner is Indie Pop darling Japanese Breakfast.
- August, Saturday 24 starts at 4:30 p.m. with Native singer-songwriter Raye Zaragoza, world-infused folk with Rising Appalachia, Chillwave pioneer Toro Y Moi, Grammy award nominees for Best New Artist Yola, and headlining is Austin TX Indie Rockers Spoon. Both Friday and Saturday nights feature after-show DJ sets with New Mexico’s own DJ and art collective Team Everything.
Two-day and single-day passes are available with various add-ons such as camping, glamping and VIP deck, special meals, and more. There will be a special welcome night “campfire” concert on Thursday. Tickets are on sale now visit ghostranchmusicfest.com.