ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tenderlove Community Center works to help the homeless achieve stable, self-supporting lives for themselves and their families. They are holding an online fundraiser to achieve their mission.

The virtual fundraiser will be held on April 30 starting at 5 p.m. The hour-long event will feature guest speakers, videos, and an auction. Tickets will be $25 each. They are looking to reach their goal of $50,000 to continue to build the program and provide services to individuals at the community center.

The center is currently looking for volunteers to help with various duties. To learn more about the online event and program, visit https://tenderlovecommunitycenter.org/.