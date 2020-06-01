Blood donations critically needed

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nonprofit blood collector Vitalant is urging the public to donate blood as there is now a critical shortage of blood. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, hundreds of blood drives were canceled since early March resulting in a loss of thousands of donations.

Vitalant states this has caused a 25% increase in the need for blood during the past several weeks. All blood types are critically needed and there is an especially high need for types O, A-negative and B-negative.

“We strive to maintain a 4-day supply of blood just to provide what patients need, and currently we’re at less than half that for certain blood types,” said Dr. Ralph Vassallo, Chief Medical Officer at Vitalant in a press release. “It’s absolutely vital – a matter of life or death for some – to have enough blood collected and readily available on hospital shelves when patients need it.”

Donors are urged to give blood as soon as possible and can make an appointment by visiting Vitalant’s website or by calling 877-258-4825.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources