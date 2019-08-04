Blood centers see increase in donations following El Paso shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The shootings in El Paso have prompted many people to donate blood, where centers saw long lines.

Vitalant says it’s given more than 200 units of blood to area hospitals, a response they haven’t seen since the 9/11 attacks. Closer to home the Vitalant in Albuquerque says it’s also seeing a large donor response.

“Typically, it’s very quiet in here on a Sunday. We’ve had close to probably 100 people arrive here this morning to donate blood,” said Andrew Sharpless with Vitalant.

The organization usually only accepts platelet donations on Sundays but brought in extra staff on Sunday to accommodate all of the blood donors. They say there’s also a need for platelet and plasma donations for the shooting victims.