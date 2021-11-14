Block party held to raise funds for pet adoption group

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local businesses came together Saturday to celebrate unity and community members who have supported them. Fifteen businesses in midtown donated hundreds of dollars worth of goods and services to help raise money for Petables, a local adoption group.

Business owners say they wanted to showcase the community and have something positive for people to do. “It’s to give back, show love, that this is a nice place to live. I rate it number one in all of the communities I’ve been in across the nation,” said Clifford Wallace of M and C Automotive.

Organizers say they hope to hold more block parties and even hold a live pet adoption in the future.