Blo Blow Dry Bar offers self-care services to health care workers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Blo Blow Dry Bar is honoring healthcare workers with a day of pampering and self-care. On Friday, Feb. 19 they are dedicated to serving those on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic with an event called “Blow outs and Brows for Health Care Heroes”.

Blo Blow Dry Bar owner Jessica Carothers discusses the event and how they are providing services for local healthcare workers. From 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. healthcare workers who sign up in advance for an appointment will be treated to a complimentary blow-out hairstyle that includes washing, drying, and styling.

They can also receive a make-up touch up. Additionally, a brow professional from Blo’s sister business Waxing the City will be available to provide free brow services.

Snacks and beverages will be offered as well and healthcare workers will receive a goodie bag as a thank you for their services during the pandemic. Blo will be shutting down the bar to the public on this day to focus specifically on healthcare workers.

They have 19 appointment slots available on a first-come-first-served basis. Participants will need to show their medical employee ID when they arrive for their appointment.

Healthcare workers were able to sign up for the event online. However, as of Thursday, there are no slots available and the sign-up is full. Carothers explains while they are booked for the event, they encourage everyone to follow Blo’s Instagram page where they will post if any openings become available.

For more information on the services offered by Blo Blow Dry Bar in Albuquerque, visit blomedry.com or visit their Facebook page.