ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Blessed and Beautiful has teamed up with Justice for Latisha to bring awareness to unsolved crimes against women in New Mexico. It’s been three years since Latisha Nieto had her life taken from her with the murder still unsolved.

Justice for Latisha founder, Lisa Parson said she started this when she received the knock on her door, and she will not stop until she finds justice for her. There will be a fundraiser for Justice for Latisha on January 22 at ABQ Burrito from 2 p.m.- 5 p.m. at 2930 Candelaria Rd Northeast.

For more information visit Blessed and Beautiful Facebook.