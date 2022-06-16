ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Blessed and Beautiful is a non-profit organization that has been operating in New Mexico for over 8 years. They hold several free annual events geared to educating the communities about the effects of child abuse.

On Sunday 19, there will be a Fathers Pancake Bar from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. For this particular event they have decided to donate all the proceeds to Bless and Beautiful.

They also have an ongoing fun-raiser every Tuesday, called Karaoke and Taco Tuesday at ABQ Bite in the heart of Nobhill. All the proceeds from that fundraiser will go for Northern New Mexico fire fun.

For more information, you can visit their Facebook page.