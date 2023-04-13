ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Laura Adams said she’s sick to her stomach. Her feelings come after watching a video of her 14-year-old daughter getting punched, kicked, and then stomped on during lunch time at Volcano Vista High School last Wednesday.

“I couldn’t believe it was happening. It was very surreal.”

It’s a call that no parent ever wants to get. “Immediately, my heart just dropped, and the next thing they said was she’s bleeding out of her ears.”

According to the police report, a School Resource Officer witnessed two students on top of the 14-year-old while she was on the floor in the fetal position. The officer said, in the report, it took repeated commands to get the students to back off. In the video, you can see others join in on the fight, ganging up on Adams’ daughter.

“Stomping her on the head while she’s unconscious, like that can kill someone,” Adams said.

The officer took her to the nurses’ office because she could not properly walk and was stumbling, according to police. Adams said, at the hospital, her daughter was diagnosed with a severe concussion and couldn’t remember what happened.

“She just kept repeating the same things over and over and over again.” She also had bruises, and one photo shows a shoe print on her shoulder.

Adams said her daughter, who is a 9th grader, will not be returning to the classroom. Instead, she’ll do her studies online. As of Thursday, she is doing okay.

Adams wants to see the school hold the other students accountable and do more to prevent violence on campus. “I think that the school needs to probably have more staff, you know, that can be there to stop things like that from happening.”

According to the police report, at least three students received 10 days of suspension pending a hearing.