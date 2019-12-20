Blast off with Be Greater Than Average rocket camps this winter

Do you have a child or teen that loves rockets? Be Greater Than Average will be hosting unique camps where students will learn the engineering design process then blast off a series of self-made rockets.

Dr. Shelly Gruenig, CEO of Be Greater Than Average visits the set along with intern Kaleb Hanes to discuss the camp and all it has to offer.

Students at Be Greater Than Average will be blasting off at the Balloon Museum for the last week of the year. Rocket-themed camps are available for students 6 to 9 years old and another camp for those 10-years and older.

Campers will learn about the rich history of rocketry in New Mexico as well as the physics that are involved in liftoff along with other Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math interactive projects.

During this camp, students will study the basics of model rocketry as well as the history of rocketry and how it got a start in New Mexico. Students will get the opportunity to build and launch rockets each day of the camps and will test and observe the impact of their rockets’ variants.

Both camps will take place at the Albuquerque Balloon Museum and will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on December 30, 31, and January, 2, and 3.

Camps cost $175 plus tax. Visit Be Greater Than Average’s website to register.