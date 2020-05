Blake’s Lotaburger unveils 2 new chicken sandwiches

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local restaurant favorite is entering the Chicken Sandwich War with its own take on a classic. Blake’s Lotaburger launched its new chicken sandwich and ranch chicken sandwich on Wednesday, May 20.

The chicken sandwich puts a New Mexican twist on the entree with two lightly breaded chicken tenders, pickles, and green chile-infused Blake’s sauce. The ranch sandwich features pickled onions and ranch dressing.

The new sandwiches can be delivered, picked up curbside, or purchased at Blake’s drive-thru windows.