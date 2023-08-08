ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Tuesday, Blake’s Lotaburger – along with partners JustServe.org, Jiffy Lube, and the Albuquerque Isotopes – announced the combined distribution of 8,000 pounds of non-perishable food items to help aid in combating food insecurity in New Mexico. The donations took place at Isotopes Park between July 25 and 29.
The food was delivered to the Roadrunner Food Bank, HopeWorks, and Silver Horizons on Tuesday by Blake’s Lotaburger’s LOTA Heart Team. “The Blake’s Lotaburger LOTA Heart Team worked closely with JustServe.org, Jiffy Lube, and the Albuquerque Isotopes to generate eight pounds of non-perishable food items to help ease food insecurity in the state,” said Brian Rule, president of Blake’s Lotaburger.