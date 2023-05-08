ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Darrell Drake, the Blake’s Lotaburger employee accused of stabbing a homeless man, will be released from custody until trial. A judge decided to release Drake under the condition that he participate in anger management counseling.

According to court documents, Drake got into an argument with a homeless man at the Blake’s near Lomas and Louisiana. Witnesses told police the argument escalated until Drake stabbed the man. Drake says he acted in self-defense. He is facing charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.