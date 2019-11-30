Black Friday shoppers pack local shopping centers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a busy and blustery Black Friday, but the weather did not stop people from waiting in long lines for good deals.

Coronado Center was packed Friday with shoppers. Many told News 13 they are enjoying their time with friends and family while saving tons of money. “It was a great day,” Olive Diggs said. “There was lots of bargains, and I am happy!”

Store-wide sales with mega deals for a limited time got people in the holiday spirit. “We are just out cruising the mall and enjoying our day off,” Jose Lopez said.

“The people are really nice and friendly,” Diggs said. “We get into the holiday season. Everybody is just nice and warm.” Diggs and her daughter Shakira were out at the crack of dawn. “I have been up since 4 a.m.,” Diggs said. “I get time to bond with my daughter. We both end up spending way too much, but we are worth it.”

Some shoppers said they would not have minded just staying at home. “There is not a 9ers game today,” Lopez said. “If there was, I would have been home.” Others actually started their shopping on Thanksgiving.

A huge line wrapped around the side of the east side Best Buy Thursday afternoon. “Right now, I am waiting in line to get my TV,” Kenny Avila said Thursday. “82-inch or 75-inch… Whatever I can get to.”

People shopping at Kohl’s Friday said Black Friday is an annual family tradition. “Oh yeah we have a routine,” Lillian Astle said. “Starbucks, Kohl’s, Target, Walmart and then back to the mall.”

Sales associate Amanda Suavo at Shoe Fitters inside Coronado said this is their most profitable time of the year, doubling their sales and customers on Black Friday alone. “There are a lot of people getting Christmas shopping done, so you definitely have a lot of bulk sales,” Suavo said.

While most people said they actually prefer shopping online, they still like spending time with family while waiting in Black Friday’s long lines. “It is a great thing,” Diggs said. “Shopping for friends and family is a good time.”

Many stores have extended hours on Friday. Coronado closes at 10 p.m.

Of course, this is just the beginning of all the holiday sales. Small Business Saturday is Saturday ahead of Cyber Monday.

In all, shoppers are expected to spend at least $727 billion this holiday season.