Black Cat Cultural Experiences provides an inclusive space

WATCH: Full interview with Jennifer Baca and Renato Estacio, Black Cat Cultural Enterprises

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Black Cat Cultural Enterprises is a nonprofit cultural community center that’s providing inclusive space and activities and is a central point of contact for community members to find services. They offer workshops and experiences that make a long-lasting difference. Jennifer Baca and Renato Estacio provided more information on who they are.

