Black Cat Cultural Experiences provides an inclusive space

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While a lot of people are still conflicted about going on vacation these days, the Albuquerque International Sunport is seeing the highest number of travelers passing through since the pandemic started. This, despite warnings against travel from health officials to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Right now, it's spring break for Albuquerque Public School families while University of New Mexico students were off last week. Travelers at the Sunport on Wednesday said they've been getting antsy to getaway.