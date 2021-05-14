Black and white art submissions requested for Balloon Museum exhibit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Visual artists now have the chance to be part of a new exhibit at the Andersson Abruzzo Albuquerque International Balloon Museum. All local artists can submit a black and white art piece in any medium that celebrates the history of black and white design in New Mexico.

The City of Albuquerque reports that the artwork doesn’t need to directly relate to ballooning. There is no fee to submit your work and artwork must be complete, ready, and available for exhibition.

To submit your work, you must upload or send in a high-resolution image of the work in one of forums by 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 16. You can either email your art submission to zebras@cabq.gov or post your image to Instagram using the hashtag #blackandwhiteabq.

The submission must include the title, artist, medium, and dimensions in the description or filename. Artists can submit up to six pieces for cinsideration however, they must be submitted in individual emails or Instagram posts for them to be considered as separate entries.

Artists that are accepted will be notified by the selection committee on Friday, May 28, 2021. For more information visit cabq.gov/zebras.