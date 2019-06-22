Bisti Beast makes its debut at New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science welcomed its newest resident Saturday. The Bisti Beast, which is a distant cousin of the Tyrannosaurus rex, recently moved into the museum.

The animatronic display is based on the fossil unearthed in the Four Corners area back in 1997. Saturday, museum officials showed off the dinosaur for the first time.

“The Bisti Beast has been very popular and the exciting thing is that we’re not even done yet. We’re gong to be adding some very cool landscaping around the Bisti Beast and interactive panels,” said Andrea Jacquin with the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science.

Since the robotic dinosaur was made in Japan, a Japanese drumming group even performed at the museum.

