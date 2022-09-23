ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local rescue spends its time taking in birds who are surrendered, neglected, or abused. Birds of a Feather Parrot Rescue is a New Mexico non-profit.

The rescue is located in Albuquerque, and Alysandra Newbill spoke about their efforts to rehome birds in need.

Newbill said sometimes, people can’t keep up with taking care of a bird, so they are surrendered to the rescue. She explained after they get a bird, they will make sure it’s healthy before they move on to the next task, socializing. After socialization, the bird will be eligible for adoption. Newbill stated that the birds stay with the rescue for as long as they need to.

Because the organization is a non-profit, they rely on donations to operate. Newbill said the group also holds and attends events to fundraise. Currently, the rescue has an estimated 70-80 birds.