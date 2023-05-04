ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Birds of a Feather Parrot Rescue is a New Mexico non-profit, local rescue that works to take in pet birds who are surrendered, neglected or abused. They also offer resources, pet education, and even have birds that are up for adoption.

Birds of a Feather Parrot Rescue, Tractor Brewery and the Crazy Bird are coming together to host the Birds & Brews: Birds of a Feather NM Fundraiser. The event will include there will be raffles, auctions and of course birds. Profits collected for this event will go to supporting the work that Birds of a Feather Parrot Rescue provides locals.

The fundraiser will take place at Tractor Brewery on Saturday, May 6, starting at 3 p.m. The event will be located at the Tractor on Nob Hill,118 Tulane Dr SE. Visit the Facebook page for more information.

To learn more, visit birdsofafeathernm.org.

​