Bipartisan group working with New Mexico lawmakers to improve public safety

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lawmakers are trying to figure out the next steps to tackle crime. They turned to the Justice Action Network, a national bipartisan group that works with states to improve public safety.

Jenna Moll says the 2020 legislative session should focus on two things, including allowing some criminals to get occupational licenses.

“If you are qualified and meet all the skills and education you need for this profession, and if your criminal record has nothing to do with it…we think you should have this license,” Moll said.

Moll says lawmakers should also focus on finding ways to hold criminals, who aren’t dangerous, accountable without sending them to prison.