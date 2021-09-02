BioPark’s Siamang Johore dies of bacterial infection

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Another one of Albuquerque BioPark‘s siamang has died from a bacterial infection. The BioPark says Johore died Tuesday from complications of the Shigella bacteria. This is now the third primate at the BioPark to die from the bacteria.

Related coverage

Johore’s mate, Brian, was the first to die from the infection. They have two sons, Eerie and Rue, who are showing symptoms but are being cared for.

BioPark officials say the infection mostly affects siamangs. Right now, the BioPark says two chimpanzees are showing symptoms and also Hasani the gorilla. Huerfanita, a 48-year-old lowland gorilla died. The BioPark says the infection has been speaking among the primate since early August.