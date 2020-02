ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The BioPark’s Penguin Chill exhibit will be closed for improvements starting on Monday, February 10. The city says the touch-ups will include fixing paint, cleaning glass, and adding some floor markers for the motion-sensing games, so guests can better control them.

The exhibit will be closed through Tuesday, February 11 and will reopen on Wednesday, February 12.