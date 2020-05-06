BioPark’s Mayhem the otter celebrates sixth birthday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Who wouldn’t want to celebrate Cinco de Mayo with a tasty blend of crayfish and ice? That’s the treat Mayhem the river otter enjoyed Tuesday, which also happens to be her sixth birthday.

When Mayhem’s keepers presented her with the special birthday cake, the curious otter wasted no time. Popping the lid off and making off with the spoils.

