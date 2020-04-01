BioPark’s komodo dragon goes for walk around the zoo

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Since the zoo is closed, the BioPark’s six and a half-year-old komodo dragon, Indah, got a chance to get out and stretch her legs.
Zoo staff started target training Indah insider her enclosure but took that training all around the zoo so that Indah could experience a different environment and get more natural sunlight. The zoo says the plan is to allow the public to watch Indah on her walk and ask questions about the komodo dragon, once the zoo reopens.
