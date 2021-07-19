BioPark’s Karen the Hippo gives birth

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s a new arrival at the Albuquerque BioPark zoo, a baby hippopotamus. Earlier this month, zookeepers found out Karen the hippo was pregnant. The BioPark confirmed through an ultrasound that the 20-year-old was close to giving birth.
Karen’s pregnancy was surprising considering she was on birth control. Earlier Monday, the BoioPark announced the calf was born.