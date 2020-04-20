BioPark’s ‘Betty the camel’ dies at age 27

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  One of the BioPark’s longtime residents have died. Zoo officials say Betty the Bactrian camel has died at the age of 27. The average lifespan of camels is 17 years, so Betty lived a long life. The BioPark is waiting on final lab results to reveal the cause of death. She was born in Utah but joined the BioPark in 1999.

The zoo says Betty enjoyed going on walks with the zookeepers and meeting visitors. They also say that Betty was a great ambassador of her species, which is endangered in the wild.

