BioPark Zoo’s African painted dog gets companion

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One habitat at the BioPark Zoo just got a little less lonely.

Cheza, the African painted dog, just got a new companion and his name is Puzzle. The six-year-old arrived last week from a zoo in Knoxville.

Zookeepers say the two took to each other immediately, nuzzling each other and sticking close together around the habitat.

The BioPark worked with the Association of Zoos & Aquariums to set up the match, as part of the survival plan for the species

