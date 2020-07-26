BioPark zookeepers continue to be celebrated after National Zookeeper’s Week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – National Zookeepers week may be over, but the BioPark still wants to show off their hardest working employees. “Why do I love my job? How could I not love this job with these amazing, intelligent, animals behind me,” said BioPark Zookeeper Liah.

Here are some of the BioPark’s reptile keepers, taking care of the zoo’s most scaly and cold-blooded residents. The BioPark’s Facebook page also features photos of the zookeepers responsible for the more furry, carnivorous types of animals.

