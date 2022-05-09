ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A zookeeper is bringing back his knowledge to the Albuquerque BioPark after a trip to the wild. Reptile keeper Phil Mayhew visited Grand Cayman Island where he learned about the care, diet, breeding, and conservation of the endangered Grand Cayman Blue Iguana.

He hopes his experience will help improve the zoo’s Blue Iguana care program which is home to three Blue Iguanas, 12-year-old Lola, 9-year-old Igor, and 12-year-old Frankenstein. Mayhew also said he’d like to include more perching opportunities for the BioPark’s Blue Iguanas after observing some climbing behaviors among their wild counterparts.

The BioPark is now incorporating foods that are more reflective of the species’ wild diet, including a new type of mulberry. In the future, Mayhew hopes to help secure funding to help them build a new nursery for their hatchling iguanas.