BioPark Zoo unveils new ‘Birds of Island’ exhibit, upgrades to Raptor Roost

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Zoo-goers visiting their feathered friend may notice some upgrades in the bird habitats.

“We were set to open back in the spring and of course that didn’t happen because of the pandemic. So now, we’re really excited to get visitors here to see these brand new exhibits,” said curator of birds Karen Waterfall.

The BioPark recently finished renovations in the Raptor Roost and unveiled a whole new exhibit called Birds of the Islands. Some of the birds there like the Socorro doves and Guam kingfishers are actually extinct in the wild. Their breeding program is working to reintroduce those species into their native habitats.

“Being from islands, they’re from a smaller geographic area, so things that are threats like habitat loss, invasive species, logging, becomes more impactful because these birds have nowhere to go,” said Waterfall.

Zookeepers say visitors will likely see birds that have not seen before in the Islands exhibit. Over in the Raptor Roost, improvements include perches closer to the fencing, so people can see the majestic creatures up close.