BioPark Zoo reopens to members

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Families flocked the entrance as the zoo reopened its gates on Wednesday. They say it’s good to be back.

“We practically live here, so it was really tough for us whe everything shut down and the kids couldn’t wait to get baack and I’m a photographer myslef so I couldn’t wait to get back out, it’s just a great place to be,” said Biopark member Donald.

The zoo is currently only open to BioPark members and the indoor exhibits are still closed. When KRQE News 13 asked the kids what they were most excited for, some said polar bears, lions, and elephants.

Others were excited just to see it all. Safety protocols are also in place like having guests follow a one-way route through the zoo and requiring everyone to wear masks.

