BioPark zoo euthanizes oldest ape

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The BioPark is saying goodbye to its oldest ape. Park officials say Memala was diagnosed with a disease similar to inflammatory bowel disease late last year. They say they were able to take care of the conditions with medication and diet but her health had recently declined.

Park officials say at 50 years old, she was the second oldest orangutan in an Association of Zoos and Aquariums-accredited facility. The median life expectancy is 32 years old for female orangutans. Memala came to the BioPark in 1993 from Colorado Springs. According to her caretakers, she liked to spend most of her time with the males, snuggling up to Tonka and wrestling around with Pixel.