ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The BioPark is grieving the death of one of its chimpanzees. They announced on Monday that Thunder died because of the Shigella Bacteria. The 22-year-old chimpanzee passed away on Saturday.

The BioPark says he started showing signs of gastrointestinal illness. They say that no other chimpanzees are showing signs of the infection but are being closely monitored. This was the same virus that infected Eerie the Siamang last year.