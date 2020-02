ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The BioPark is stepping up to help keep fireflies from going extinct. There are 2,000 species but because of habitat loss, pesticides, and artificial light their numbers are dwindling.

Now officials at the BioPark are working to assess the conservation status of more than 100 North American firefly species. This will help them identify which species are at the highest risk for extinction take measures to prevent it.