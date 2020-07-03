BioPark welcomes two sets of turtle hatchlings

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When the BioPark zoo reopens you will get to check out some new faces in the reptile building. The BioPark recently welcomes two sets of turtle hatchlings. 21 of them are Krefft’s River Turtles which start out as carnivores but eventually branch out to eat aquatic plants and fruit. Right now, the zoo’s hatchlings are dining on crickets and earthworms. The zoo also got three snake-necked turtles that get their name from the way they snap their heads sideways to catch prey. In the video from Aukland Zoo, you can see what they’ll look like when they get older. Both species are native to Australia.
