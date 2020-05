ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s a new addition to the Albuquerque Zoo. Meet the newly spotted hyenas, born one week ago. It’s the second set of cubs for Smilla and Dubu.

The zookeepers won’t know the gender until their first exam next month, so they haven’t been named yet but we’re told the cubs are doing just fine and they will gradually be introduced into their habitat.