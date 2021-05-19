BioPark welcomes two new chimps

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two new residents will soon make their debut at the BioPark Zoo. Female chimpanzees Zoe and Siri arrived at the zoo last week from Oklahoma City, with plans to breed them as part of the species survival plan.

Ten-year-old Siri lost part of her arm after an injury as a baby, but the BioPark said that doesn’t slow her down. She is often seen swinging through her habitat with 13-year-old Zoe. The pair will be introduced to their new family, the zoo’s seven other chimps, after a quarantine period.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES