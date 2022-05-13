ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Biopark welcomed three new Siamangs to the zoo this week. The Siamangs come from Mountain Zoo in Colorado. The Siamangs are four-year-old Wayan, eleven-year-old Eve and her daughter 20-month-old Rahsia arrived May 12.

They are now on exhibit after being acclimated to their new home. The Biopark says Eve is a special Siamang. When she was seven, she had a blood clot in her leg preventing blood flow. She underwent life-saving surgery that required vets to amputate one of her legs.

This comes after the Biopark’s last Siamang, Eerie moved to a new zoo. Eerie’s family died last year from a Shigella infection, leaving Eerie as the only Siamang at the Biopark.