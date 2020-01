ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Flowers are blooming this winter and the vivid colors will be on display at the Albuquerque BioPark.

The annual Winter Fire Colors Flower Show will display dozens of firey-hued flowers to welcome a change from the cold winter. You can warm up with a hot chocolate as you enjoy the African violets and tropical plants.

The show is included with admission and will be held at the Botanic Garden Mediterranean Conservancy and starts on January 17.