ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Ever wanted to get up close and personal with animals at the zoo? Well now’s your chance.

The BioPark is introducing a special behind the scenes tour during Balloon Fiesta. Starting Saturday you can meet different elephants, gorillas, polar bears, and even sharks.

Every day there will be a different exhibit to experience. All of the proceeds will benefit the animals seen on the tour.

To purchase tickets to the events, click here.